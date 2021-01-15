Broome County residents met with frustration when trying to make vaccination appt.’s

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Many residents county-wide are expressing frustrations with vaccine rollout locally, saying not only is it difficult to make an appointment for vaccinations but in some cases impossible.

New York State has unveiled a new website for eligible residents to sign up for vaccines. But the intense demand for a limited supply of those vaccines crashed the website this morning, making residents' attempts at getting an appointment unsuccessful.

Some residents told 12 News they tried to get an appointment for a vaccine for hours without success.

Officials told 12 News the state plans to begin vaccinating eligible people at various sites as soon as Monday, including at the Gannett building in Johnson City.

Kevin Lucia, a Castle Creek resident, said the state sent out an email he received saying the website for making appointments at the Gannett building site would be up and running by 8 a.m. Friday.

Residents say they were disappointed when unable to take advantage of the sites.

To sign up for a vaccination at one of the state-run sights you must make your appointment on New York State's website. They will ask you to fill out the information and then will show you available times for appointments.

The trouble many people were running into was seeing 'error' messages, not enabling them to make an appointment.

Health officials said the state vaccination site at the Gannett building requires a different sign-up than the one upcoming at SUNY Broome because they are separate locations.

SUNY Broome officials say the ice center site is in partnership with Broome County and plans to be open next Wednesday.

For more information regarding where to get your vaccination once they become available in the county, and to make an appointment, click here.