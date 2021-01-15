Charges dismissed against police officer in summer protest

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A judge has dismissed charges against a Philadelphia police officer accused of striking a student in the head with a metal baton during a summer racial injustice protest. Staff Inspector Joseph Bologna had been suspended after a video showed him hitting the protester in June. But a judge ruled Friday that prosecutors had not presented enough evidence to establish Bologna’s use of his baton was a crime. Bologna is a 30-year member of the force. He left the courthouse without commenting. Police officials had suspended him with intent to dismiss. But his attorneys say he now has the option to seek full reinstatement.