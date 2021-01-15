Creighton dorm evacuated after student tries to make ricin

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police and firefighters in Omaha, Nebraska, evacuated a Creighton University dormitory after a student told emergency room staff that she had tried to make the poison ricin in her dorm room in an attempt to harm herself. The Omaha World-Herald reports that officials also shut down the Creighton University Medical Center emergency room on the university’s campus as a precaution. Omaha Police Officer Joseph Nickerson says the scramble to head off any possible ricin exposure began around 9 p.m. Thursday, when police were contacted. About 50 Creighton students were evacuated from Davis Square apartments and moved to other campus housing. Nickerson says a hazardous materials crew cleaned the building.