EU regulator: Hackers ‘manipulated’ stolen vaccine documents

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The European Union’s drug regulator said COVID-19 vaccine information stolen from its servers in a cyberattack last year have been not only leaked to the web but “manipulated” by hackers. The European Medicines Agency said Friday that an ongoing investigation into the cyberattack showed that hackers obtained emails and documents from November related to the evaluation of experimental coronavirus vaccines. The agency said some of the correspondence had been “manipulated by the perpetrators…which could undermine trust in vaccines.” The EMA says law enforcement authorities are taking “necessary action” in response to the cyberattack.