FCS schedules nearly set with season starting in February

One college football season just ended and another one starts in just over a month. All but a few teams in the Football Championship Subdivision shut down in the fall because of the pandemic. They will play a spring season culminating with the NCAA playoffs in April and May. The Ivy League has scrapped football until the fall. The Missouri Valley is among the leagues reconfiguring schedules because of schools deciding to opt out. The NCAA playoffs are April 18 through May 15 with 16 teams instead of 24.