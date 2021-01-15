Guthrie officials say number of COVID hospitalizations has plateaued, shows promise

PA. (WBNG) -- The Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in PA says coronavirus hospitalizations have plateaued since the end of the holiday season.

They say it shows promise that the area is combating the virus with methods health officials have suggested, including social distancing and avoidance of social gatherings.

They add PA state's restrictions on restaurants and gyms has prevented asymptomatic people from unknowingly spreading the virus to others.

"We were prepared for a much larger surge and we're hoping that the behavior around the holidays, people were able to resist, as difficult as it was, to have large gatherings and celebrate in groups and that hospitalizations continue to drop," said Dr. Michael Scalzone at Guthrie.

Dr. Scalzone says the vaccine is helping in the fight against the virus, but that there is a shortage of vaccines currently and there is not much to do but wait until more doses are available.