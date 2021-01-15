Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Shake Milton scored 31 points and Ben Simmons had 10 points, 10 assists and 12 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 125-108 win over the Miami Heat. The Sixers swept the two-game home set against a Heat team that continues to play with a depleted roster because of COVID-related issues. Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic against sat out for the Heat. Duncan Robinson led the Heat with 22 points, and Gabe Vincent had 21.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies and reliever Archie Bradley have agreed on a $6 million, one-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday night because the deal is pending Bradley passing a physical. The right-hander was 2-0 with a 2.95 ERA and six saves in 16 games last season with Arizona and Cincinnati. Bradley had a career-best 18 saves in 2019.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are shaking up their coaching staff. The team announced offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner and assistants Shaun Sarrett and Tom Bradley will not be back following a first-round playoff loss to Cleveland. Fichtner spent 14 seasons with the Steelers and was promoted to offensive coordinator three years ago. Yet Pittsburgh’s offense struggled down the stretch this season following an 11-0 start. The decision to not retain Fichtner could impact whether quarterback Ben Roethlisberger returns in 2021. Roethlisberger and Fichtner have a close relationship dating back to Fichtner’s stint as quarterbacks coach from 2010-18.

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Ronell Giles Jr. scored a career-high 21 points as Saint Francis (Pa.) defeated Bryant 89-82, its first Northeast Conference win of the season. Maxwell Land had 17 points for the Red Flash, who broke a six-game losing streak. Myles Thompson added 17 points and nine rebounds. Marlon Hargis had 14 points and seven rebounds. Ramiir Dixon-Conover had a career-high 10 assists plus 11 points and seven rebounds. Michael Green III had 24 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs, whose six-game win streak ended with the loss.

UNDATED (AP) — South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin and two other staffers will not travel with the Gamecocks for a game Saturday night at LSU. The school said Martin, assistant coach Chuck Martin and Doug Edwards, who’s in charge of student-athlete development, are staying home because of COVID-19 “health and safety protocols.” South Carolina has missed its past two games due to the coronavirus and played just twice since Dec. 5. Martin tested positive for the virus this spring. Assistant coach Bruce Shingler will direct the team against the Tigers.