Johnson City mass vaccination site taking appointments

Johnson City mass vaccination site taking appointmentsNew
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- On Friday, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced the Johnson City mass vaccination site is taking appointments.
On Monday, Garnar announced that a mass vaccination site will open in Johnson City on a Binghamton University property.
The county says this mass vaccination site will be the first in the Southern Tier.
Garnar also announced that Broome County is working to set up its own vaccination site.
To sign up for an appointment, click here.