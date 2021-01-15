Konecny records hat trick, leads Flyers past Penguins 5-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny had his first career hat trick to lead the Philadelphia Flyers past the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2. The Flyers did lose team MVP Sean Couturier to an unspecified injury. Couturier was plowed into the boards and may have hurt his left shoulder. He left after just two shifts and 45 seconds. He scored 22 goals last season and won the Selke Award as the NHL’s top defensive forward. Konecny scored the first goals of the game and another one late in the third to get the hat trick.