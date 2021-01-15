Mega Millions announces winning numbers for $750M jackpot

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — It could be a profitable weekend for lucky lottery players as two of the largest jackpots in U.S. history will be on the line. The winning numbers for the $750 million Mega Millions prize are 3, 11, 12, 38, 43 and 15. The numbers for the fifth-largest jackpot ever were drawn Friday night. On Saturday, players will have a chance at a $640 million Powerball prize, the eighth-largest jackpot. The listed jackpot amounts refer to winners who opt for an annuity, paid over 30 years. Most winners choose cash prizes, which for Mega Millions would be an estimated $550.6 million. For Powerball it would be $478.7 million.