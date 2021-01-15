Mexico president accuses DEA of fabricating general’s case

MEXICO CITY (AP) — One day after Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office announced it was dropping the drug trafficking case against its former defense secretary, Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has said the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration “fabricated” the accusations against retired Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos. López Obrador suggested Friday that there could have been political motivations behind U.S. authorities’ arrest of Cienfuegos at Los Angeles International Airport in October, noting that the investigation had been ongoing for years, but the arrest came shortly before U.S. presidential elections. The president says that Mexican prosecutors had dropped the case because the evidence shared by the United States had no value to prove he committed any crime.