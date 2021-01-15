Mr. WorldWide to NASCAR: Pitbull joins Trackhouse ownership

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — New NASCAR team Trackhouse Racing has brought entertainer Pitbull on as an ownership partner. The organization will make its debut next month at the Daytona 500. “Mr. Worldwide” joins NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan as celebrity owners entering NASCAR this year. Jordan is a part owner of 23XI Racing with Denny Hamlin. Trackhouse was launched late last year by former driver Justin Marks. The team has hired driver Daniel Suarez.