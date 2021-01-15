No charges in Pennsylvania discarded-ballots case

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A federal prosecutors says no criminal charges will be filed against a temporary elections worker authorities have said mistakenly discarded nine military ballots ahead of the November presidential election. Officials have previously blamed the decision to toss out the ballots on an unidentified and improperly trained contract worker. The ballots were later retrieved from the trash and were counted with other mailed ballots after the Nov. 3 election. President Donald Trump repeatedly brought up the nine ballots as he pressed groundless claims of election fraud.