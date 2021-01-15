Noted character actor Peter Mark Richman dies at 93

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Peter Mark Richman, a character actor who appeared in hundreds of television episodes and had recurring roles on “Three’s Company” and “Beverly Hills 90210,” has died. He was 93. His publicist says Richman died Thursday at his home in Los Angeles of natural causes. Born in Philadelphia, Richman was a pharmacist but turned to acting. He appeared in stage plays on Broadway and in movies, including “The Black Orchid” with Sophia Loren but was best known for his more than 500 TV appearances. In the 1970s and 80s he had recurring roles on “Dynasty,” “Longstreet” and “Santa Barbara.”