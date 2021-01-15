Oil giant Total withdraws from US energy lobbying group

PARIS (AP) — French oil giant Total has decided to withdraw from energy association American Petroleum Institute because it disagrees on climate-related policies. Total said in a statement Friday it would not renew its membership for 2021 following an analysis of API’s climate positions that has shown “certain divergences.” The company notably mentions API’s “support during the recent elections to candidates who argued against the United States’ participation” in the 2015 Paris Agreement to curb climate change.