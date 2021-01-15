Papal jersey: Francis blesses Hawks jersey on MLK birthday

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks sent a special gift to Pope Francis: an MLK jersey that was blessed by the pontiff on Martin Luther King Jr’s 92nd birthday. The gift followed Francis’ meeting in November with a delegation of NBA players to discuss social justice. The Hawks sent the pontiff their alternate jersey honoring Atlanta’s native son and civil rights icon. It will be worn by the team Monday for the annual game on the King national holiday. The team released a video that showed Francis opening a package that contained the No. 1 jersey, which had his name across the back.