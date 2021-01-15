Pirates avoid arbitration with pitcher Musgrove, 8 others

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have reached contract agreements for the 2021 season with pitcher Joe Musgrove and eight others. Musgrove, the team’s opening day starter in 2020, will make $4.45 million after going 1-5 with a 3.86 ERA last season. Catcher Jacob Stallings, a Gold Glove finalist in his first year as a starter, earned a raise to $1.3 million. First baseman Colin Moran, who hit a team-high 10 home runs last season, saw his salary jump to $2.8 million. The Pirates are in the middle of a rebuild and finished 2020 with the worst record in the majors.