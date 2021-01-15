Pitt suspends freshman forward John Hugley following arrest

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh freshman forward John Hugley has been suspended indefinitely by coach Jeff Capel after Hugley was charged with three felonies stemming from an incident last summer. Hugley, who is from Cleveland, Ohio, is facing two counts of felony criminal conspiracy and one felony count of receiving stolen property. Court documents allege Hugley was one of two men who entered a car without permission in the early hours of July 19 while the person responsible for the vehicle was sleeping. The car was reported stolen later in the day before being recovered on Aug. 4.