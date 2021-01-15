Prosecutors drop securities case against former VW CEO

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German prosecutors are setting aside a securities law case against the former CEO of Volkswagen over the company’s diesel emissions scandal from 2015. Winterkorn had been accused of not informing investors in time that the company was in trouble with U.S. authorities. The case is being put on hold because Winterkorn would face heavier penalties in a separate criminal fraud trial over using illegal software to cheat on diesel emissions tests. Winterkorn could get 10 years if convicted on those charges. He has denied wrongdoing. That trial is slated to start Feb. 25.