Report: Yankees, Kluber finalizing one-year deal

(WBNG) -- The New York Yankees and right-hander Corey Kluber are finalizing a one-year, $11 million dollar deal, pending a physical, according to ESPN.

Kluber's first season with the Texas Rangers was halted after he suffered a tear in his right shoulder muscle during his first start of the 2020 season. This was his first start since suffering a broken right forearm in May 2019.

Texas declined to pick up Kluber's $18 million option for 2021 following the season.

Kluber is a three-time All-Star and has made five consecutive Opening Day starts from 2015 to 2019.