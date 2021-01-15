Sparse trees, little work for woodcutters in squeezed Gaza

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Woodcutters in Gaza are looking for work as the population climbs and trees disappear in the blockaded Palestinian territory. One of them says jobs are increasingly rare, and so are green spaces. More than 2 million people are crammed into a 360-square-kilometer strip in the enclave wedged between Israel, Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea. The Gaza Strip is also under a blockade by Israel and Egypt, which means an unreliable energy supply. In the winter, that’s also become an opportunity for woodcutters, as people seek more wood to heat their homes during blackouts.