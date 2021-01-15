Trump administration sued over Georgia health plan

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal lawsuit says Georgia’s plan to overhaul how state residents buy health insurance under the Affordable Care Act would “tear a hole” in the ACA. Under the plan, Georgia would be the first state to bypass the HealthCare.gov website and instead offer federally subsidized health insurance through private agents. Their sites would allow consumers to simultaneously see plans that don’t provide all the benefits required by the ACA. The Trump administration approved the proposal last year. The lawsuit filed Thursday in Washington says the move to private brokers and insurers would shift consumers to junk insurance plans. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declined comment.