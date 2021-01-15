Unity has long been a theme, and anxiety, for new presidents

NEW YORK (AP) — When Joe Biden addresses the country for the first time as president, he’s sure to hit a theme that presidents have touched upon since George Washington — unity. It’s been a theme, and an anxiety, for incoming leaders who have faced economic and social crises and moments when the very future of the U.S. was in doubt. Historians cite the first inaugural speeches of Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln as possible parallels for Biden, who has said his goal is to “restore the soul” of the country even as millions baselessly insist incumbent Donald Trump was the winner of the election.