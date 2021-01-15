Upcoming Village of Endicott meeting could bring big changes to recycling laws

(WBNG) -- On February 1, the Endicott Village Board of Trustees is hosting a public hearing on a potential law change.

The law would prevent any recycling facilities to move into the village. This comes after a proposed glass recycling facility and a highly controversial battery recycling facility. Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson says preventing these industries could be bad for the village in the long-term.

"This is very devastating to all of our manufacturing. Our area, for over 100 years has relied on manufacturing and industry for our jobs and our economy," said Jackson.

By eliminating the recycling industry, Jackson says she's worried the village will see stifled economic growth.

"The Broome County Planning and Zoning [Board] sends in a 239. If they approve rescinding the order and approve getting rid of the recycling, then I'm afraid we'll slowly see everything cease to exist in the village," said Jackson.

The public hearing will be held virtually over zoom. Below is a notice from the Village of Endicott with the video conference information.