US shifts command plan to reflect warming Israeli-Arab ties

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon has tweaked its global command structure to shift Israel to the sphere of U.S. Central Command. The move announced Friday is seen as an effort to support progress in normalizing Arab-Israel relations, in line with the Abraham Accords of last year that established diplomatic relations between Israel and some Arab countries. Israel had previously been the area of responsibility of the U.S. commander in Europe, to account for Arab-Israeli tensions. It is now the responsibility of Central Command, whose region stretches across the Middle East to Central and Asia.