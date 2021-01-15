‘We’re going to need a lot more’: New York still in dire need of federal funds

(WBNG)-- While any additional federal funding is more than welcome in New York, officials told 12 News it will take more than $2B to fix all the financial problems in the state.

On Thursday, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D, NY) announced FEMA will be reimbursing New York State for 100% of its COVID-related expenses after Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) declared a state of emergency last spring.

FEMA had previously said it will reimburse 75% of total expenses; this additional 25% will add $2B to the state's budget.

Previously, Gov. Cuomo announced the state's budget deficit is roughly $15B, or 7.5x the newest additional funding.

"We're gonna need a lot more than $2B, the state's gonna need a lot more than $2B to pay for the COVID costs, but it sure will be very helpful to access those monies, and I do see there will be some kind of trickle down to the local communities as well," said Broome County Executive Jason Garnar (D).

Garnar and several other Southern Tier politicians have repeatedly called for more direct aid to local municipalities, facing budget deficits of their own. Further complicating things, the governor has said if the state does not receive sufficient federal funding, an additional 20% cut to local aid could be made.