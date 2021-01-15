Where MLK and Coretta met and studied, a memorial will rise

BOSTON (AP) — A memorial honoring Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King is moving forward in Boston. The civil rights couple met and studied there in the 1950s. Organizers say fabrication of a towering bronze sculpture depicting arms embracing is expected to start in March. Imari Paris Jeffries is executive director of the group King Boston. He says the effort also includes an economic justice center and annual racial equity festival in Boston. He hopes to demonstrate how public works can serve as a call to action following the national reckoning on racism sparked by George Floyd’s killing last year.