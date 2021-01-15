Woman fatally shot as she pursues man who stole cellphone

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say a man who stole a woman’s cellphone at a Cleveland convenience store fatally shot her when she chased after him. The shooting occurred Wednesday night in the Glenville neighborhood. Authorities say 32-year-old Andrea Randle was shopping when she put her phone down on the counter. The man grabbed the phone and left the store. Randle chased after the man for about three blocks until he turned and shot her once in the head. She was pronounced dead a short time later. No other injuries were reported. The shooter remains at large.