After Trump, Biden aims to reshape the presidency itself

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Joe Biden takes the oath of office Wednesday, he’ll begin to reshape the office of the presidency. And he’ll do it as a time when the nation is bitterly divided and struggling with a pandemic and an insurrection meant to stop his ascension to power. Biden had campaigned as a rebuke to President Donald Trump, whose political power was fueled by discord and grievance. The Democrat framed his election as one to “heal the soul” of the nation restore the White House image as a symbol of stability and credibility. Incendiary tweets will be out and policy briefings will be in as Biden looks to change the tone and priorities of the office.