AP Exclusive: Selena Gomez: Big Tech ‘cashing in from evil’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Selena Gomez is laying much of the blame for the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol at the feet of Big Tech. The singer told the leaders of Facebook, Twitter, Google and YouTube that they’ve allowed “people with hate in their hearts” to thrive and therefore “failed all the American people.” It’s just the latest in the 28-year-old Gomez’s efforts to draw attention to the dangers of internet companies. In an exclusive interview with The Associated Press, Gomez explains why she’s so passionate about the issue and what she’s done both publicly and behind the scenes to get her message across.