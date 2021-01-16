Bills defeat Ravens, advance to AFC title game

(WBNG) -- The Bills defeat the Ravens in the AFC Divisional Playoff game 17-3.

It was Taron Johnson's pick six of Lamar Jackson's pass late in the third that helped secure the win for the Bills over the Ravens.

Josh Allen threw for 206 yards and had one passing touchdown. Stefon Diggs finished with 106 receiving yards and one touchdown.

The Bills advance to the AFC title game and will play the winner between the Chiefs and Browns, who play tomorrow at 3:05 p.m. on CBS.