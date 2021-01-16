Broome County Residents find better luck signing up for vaccines Saturday

(WBNG) -- Last night, 12 News shared stories from residents here in the Southern Tier expressing their frustrations after they weren't able to sign up for a vaccine appointment.

Today, 12 News followed up with those local residents who said they found success this morning in making appointments.

Jeanne Frey says she and around 15 other people she knows were able to sign up for an appointment.

While Frey told 12 News her appointment isn't until early February, she says she feels relieved, adding she has "a little more faith in New York State and local authorities that we were able to get through."

Frey adds that there were little to no complications in the morning for her, but did say that the site froze at a certain point and she had to select another day.

Frey also said the process included filling out a questionnaire.

Other residents 12 News spoke with last night said they too were able to sign up for a vaccination earlier this morning.