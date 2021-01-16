Bus driver in dramatic bridge plunge says it ‘just took off’

NEW YORK (AP) — The driver of a New York City tandem bus that plunged off a bridge this week is blaming the dramatic crash on mechanical failure. Everton Beccan told reporters Saturday that he took a drug and alcohol test. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is pushing back. It says Beccan refused to provide a urine sample to the agency three times at the hospital. Beccan has been suspended without pay. He offered a harrowing account of Thursday’s crash. He says passengers were screaming as the front half of the articulated bus plunged onto a ramp. The other half remained on the bridge. Seven passengers were injured.