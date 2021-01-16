Damaged roads, lack of gear hinder Indonesia quake rescue

MAMUJU, Indonesia (AP) — Damaged roads, power blackouts and lack of heavy equipment are hampering Indonesia’s rescuers after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake left at least 46 dead and hundreds injured on Sulawesi island. Operations are focused on about eight locations in the hardest-hit city of Mamuju, where people are still believed trapped following Friday’s nighttime quake. Cargo planes carrying food, tents, blankets and other supplies from Jakarta landed for distribution in temporary shelters. Still, thousands spent the night in the open fearing aftershocks and a possible tsunami. Many survivors say aid has not reached them yet due to damaged roads. Mamuju city was strewn with debris from collapsed buildings. Patients with drips laid on folding beds under tarpaulin tents outside one of the damaged hospitals.