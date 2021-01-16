Dunn scores 20 to lift Temple past Tulane 65-57

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Damian Dunn scored 18 points as Temple beat Tulane 65-57. Jake Forrester added 17 points and 10 rebounds for Temple. De’Vondre Perry added 10 points and seven rebounds. J.P. Moorman II had nine rebounds, four assists and six points. The Owls extended a 28-26 halftime lead by scoring the first 11 points after intermission with Forrester scoring eight. Temple held Tulane scoreless for the first 5:39 of the second half and the Green Wave never got closer than seven the rest of the way. Jaylen Forbes had 14 points for the Green Wave, Sion James added 13.