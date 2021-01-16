Expo 2020 unveils key pavilion in Dubai as pandemic surges

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Organizers of Expo 2020 Dubai have unveiled the site’s signature pavilion to reporters for the first time with the event nine months away amid the raging global pandemic. The Terra Pavilion, complete with a towering canopy with thousands of solar panels, will open to the public next week, as Dubai seeks to rally enthusiasm for the event amid the pandemic that has pummeled its economy. The structure is devoted to environmental sustainability, a goal that organizers say informs all of Expo despite the construction of hundreds of new buildings for short-term use. Dubai is staking billions of dollars on the event to grab global attention and turn around its economy.