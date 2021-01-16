Guard troops pour into Washington as states answer the call

WASHINGTON (AP) — By the busload and planeload, National Guard troops are pouring into the nation’s capital as governors answer the urgent pleas of U.S. defense officials for more troops to safeguard Washington, even as they keep anxious eyes on possible violent protests in their own states. Military leaders spent chunks of Thursday evening and Friday calling states in an unprecedented appeal for more National Guard to help lock down much of the city in the days before the inauguration. In dribs and drabs, governors responded, some agreeing to send an extra dozen, 100 or even 1,000, while other state leaders said no. More than 25,000 Guard troops are due in the city by early next week.