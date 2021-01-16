Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny had his first career hat trick to lead the Philadelphia Flyers past the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2. The Flyers did lose team MVP Sean Couturier to an unspecified injury. Couturier was plowed into the boards and may have hurt his left shoulder. He left after just two shifts and 45 seconds. He scored 22 goals last season and won the Selke Award as the NHL’s top defensive forward. Konecny scored the first goals of the game and another one late in the third to get the hat trick.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies agreed to one-year contracts with first baseman Rhys Hoskins, right-hander Vince Velasquez and left-hander Jose Alvarado on Friday to avoid salary arbitration.Hoskins will earn $4.8 million in 2021, Velasquez gets $4 million and Alvarado makes $1 million.Hoskins batted .245 with 10 homers and 26 RBIs last season. He averaged 32 homers and 90 RBIs with a .236 average over his first two full seasons.Velasquez was 1-1 with a 5.56 ERA in nine games, including seven starts last season. He is 28-35 with a 4.72 ERA in 131 career appearances, including 106 starts.Alvarado was 2-15 with a 3.46 ERA, 15 saves and 161 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings in 149 career appearances, all with Tampa Bay.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have reached contract agreements for the 2021 season with pitcher Joe Musgrove and eight others. Musgrove, the team’s opening day starter in 2020, will make $4.45 million after going 1-5 with a 3.86 ERA last season. Catcher Jacob Stallings, a Gold Glove finalist in his first year as a starter, earned a raise to $1.3 million. First baseman Colin Moran, who hit a team-high 10 home runs last season, saw his salary jump to $2.8 million. The Pirates are in the middle of a rebuild and finished 2020 with the worst record in the majors.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh forward John Hugley has been suspended indefinitely by coach Jeff Capel after the freshman was charged with three felonies stemming from an incident last summer. Hugley, who is from Cleveland, Ohio, is facing two counts of felony criminal conspiracy and one felony count of receiving stolen property. Court documents allege Hugley was one of two men who entered a car without permission in the early hours of July 19 while the person responsible for the vehicle was sleeping. The car was reported stolen later in the day before being recovered on Aug. 4.

UNDATED (AP) — One college football season just ended and another one starts in just over a month. All but a few teams in the Football Championship Subdivision shut down in the fall because of the pandemic. They will play a spring season culminating with the NCAA playoffs in April and May. The Ivy League has scrapped football until the fall. The Missouri Valley is among the leagues reconfiguring schedules because of schools deciding to opt out. The NCAA playoffs are April 18 through May 15 with 16 teams instead of 24.

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Lofton had 28 points as Saint Bonaventure topped Duquesne 62-48. Michael Hughes led the Dukes with 14 points.