EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Justin Jaworski had 25 points as Lafayette narrowly defeated Loyola (Md.) 77-75. Brandon Bradsher led the Greyhounds with 21 points. Loyola and Patriot League foe American were the last two teams who did not opt out of the full season, to get started because of the coronavirus pandemic. American, which tipped off four hours earlier, also dropped a heart-breaker, falling to Navy 88-87 in overtime.