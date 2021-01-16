Local flag football team heads to Tampa to compete in NFL Flag Bowl

(WBNG) -- Due to the pandemic, the NFL Flag Bowl was moved to the week before the Super Bowl.

One flag football team is heading down to Tampa to represent the Southern Tier.

“For the last four years, our goal has been to make the flag bowl,” GBSC Patriots coach Brian Cornell said.

The GBSC Patriots have been preparing for the NFL Flag Bowl since August.

This year spots for the bowl were first come, first serve. Luckily, the Patriots secured a spot.

“No matter what hit us or came against us, despite all challenges our goal was still going to be to make it to Florida,” Cornell said.

Cornell says one of the biggest challenges came in December when The Dome at the Greater Binghamton Sports Complex collapsed after a record-breaking snow storm.

“Not having a home base for several weeks made it very challenging for us,” Cornell said. “We were scrambling to find locations.”

Now, the team is back on track practicing at The Edge Sports Complex in Vestal.

“I'm just happy I have a place to practice,” Cornell’s son, Zach, said.

Cornell says the challenges the team has tackled so far has only motivated them.

“It's really these kids and what they have inside them,” Cornell said. “And what it means to the Southern Tier of New York.”

The team is set to leave at the end of the month and for Zach and his teammate Will, they already have Tampa on their mind.

“Playing sports, hanging out and maybe going swimming at the beach,” Patriot player Zach said.

“Lets win it,” Patriots player Will Scutt said.

The NFL Flag Bowl will be taking place January 29-31.