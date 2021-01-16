Mario Andretti reflects on losing twin brother

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — In the gift shop at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, you can still purchase an official 1969 front-row photograph. A very young A. J. Foyt on the pole; Bobby Unser on the outside. The man in the middle is the driver who went on to win his only Indianapolis 500 that year. But it wasn’t Mario Andretti in the photo, it was Aldo Andretti. Mario still laughs when he’s reminded of that day. Mario, three hours older, and Aldo not only looked close — especially at age 29 — but they were close in every way. Right from the start. Right to the end.