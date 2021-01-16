Morant returns, Grizzlies top 76ers 106-104 for 4th straight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant returned to the Memphis lineup after missing eight games with an ankle injury and scored 17 points, leading the Grizzlies to a 106-104 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Morant, who sprained his left ankle Dec. 28 at Brooklyn, added six assists. Rookie Xavier Tillman added 15 points, and Grayson Allen had 12 as the Grizzlies won their fourth straight. Shake Milton helped rally Philadelphia from a 13-point deficit with a burst in the fourth quarter, scoring 15 of his 28 points in the period.