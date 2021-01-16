Multiple fire officials respond to Kirkwood house fire

KIRKWOOD (WBNG) -- The West Windsor Fire station confirmed with 12 News a large house fire took place this evening in Kirkwood.

The fire was at 133 Foley Rd. and 12 News crews on the scene said there were multiple fire trucks battling the flames and responding to the fire.

Fire officials have not yet given word on the origin of the fire or the status of the family who live in the house, though neighbors reported to 12 News seeing people emerging from the residence.

This is a developing story, stay with 12 News as we gather more information.