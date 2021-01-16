NYSEG, RG&E, Avangrid Foundation announce $400,000 donation to Project SHARE Heating Fund

(WBNG) -- NYSEG, RG&E, and Avangrid Foundation announced a $400,000 donation to the Project SHARE Heating Fund.

NYSEG says the Project SHARE Heating Fund has been helping residents since the 1980s, distributing over $17 million to more than 60,000 residents who need help with their heating bills.

They say with the impact of covid 19, it was important, now more than ever, to help those who may need assistance with their winter heating costs.

"Costumers are facing unprecedented economic challenges related to COVID-19, some people have lost jobs, some people have lost loved ones, and if this fund is there and available to help them relieve some of that burden and help pay for those emergency situations and emergency heating bills then that's what this funding is there for," said Ridge Harris, Corporate Communications Manager at NYSEG.

NYSEG says some of the financial contributions in the fund are actually from other customers who donated money to the project.

People can apply for assistance by phone and find more information online at this link. NYSEG says that the program does not expire.