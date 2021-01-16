Quiet night before more snow to end the weekend

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Low of 27 (25-29). Winds out of the west at 5-15 mph.



SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy. Lake effect snow showers develop 30%. Snowfall accumulations of a trace to an inch. High of 35 (32-37). Winds out of the west at 10-20 mph.

Discussion:

Snow showers over Delaware County taper off within the next hour or two giving way to partly cloudy skies across the region. Clouds will increase during the early morning hours as winds begin to pick up out of the west.



A strong westerly flow on Sunday will allow for lake effect snow showers to develop. Snowfall accumulations will be limited as temperatures warm in the 30s but some locations may pick up a trace to an inch. Best chance to see accumulating snow will be in Cortland and Chenango County.