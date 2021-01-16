Saleh’s hiring by Jets source of pride for Muslim community

NEW YORK (AP) — Robert Saleh has already made history that extends far beyond any football field. The New York Jets’ new head coach is the first known Muslim American to hold that position in NFL history. That’s a source of great pride for a community that has been generally underrepresented in the league’s on-field leadership roles. The 41-year-old Saleh is the son of Lebanese parents and grew up in the Detroit suburb of Dearborn, Michigan, which has a large Muslim population. The team announced Thursday night the sides reached an agreement in principle. Saleh is expected to be formally introduced as the Jets coach next week.