Sidelining experts, Brazil bungled its immunization plans

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil hasn’t approved a single vaccine yet, and independent health experts who participated in its immunization program say the plan is still incomplete, at best. Members of the expert committee and former health officials interviewed by The Associated Press condemned the government’s unjustifiable delay in formulating a vaccination effort, in seeking syringe suppliers and for the months spent rejecting all but one possible vaccine manufacturer. They also complained of President Jair Bolsonaro undermining the ministry’s effectiveness, pointing to the removal of highly trained professionals from leadership positions, replaced by military appointees with little or no public health care experience.