Some 9,000 Honduran migrants cross north into Guatemala

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemalan authorities estimated that as many as 9,000 Honduran migrants have crossed into Guatemala as part of an effort to form a new caravan to reach the U.S. border. Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei issued a statement Saturday calling on Honduran authorities “to contain the mass exit of its inhabitants.” Mexico continued to drill thousands of National Guard members and immigration agents on its southern border, in a show of force meant to to discourage the caravan from crossing into Mexico. On Friday night, two groups of more than 3,000 Honduran migrants each pushed their way into Guatemala without registering.