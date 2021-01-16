Stuck in Bosnia, migrants sleeping rough face up to winter

VELIKA KLADUSA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Temperatures have dropped way below zero in Bosnia where hundreds of migrants and refugees, including entire families, are sleeping rough while trying to reach Western Europe. A spell of extremely cold weather this week in the region has brought cold winds and freezing days and nights that threaten the safety of people stranded in northwest Bosnia, near the border with European Union member state Croatia. While authorities have improved conditions for some 900 people in a burned-out camp, hundreds more are staying in make-shift forest tents and abandoned houses in the area without heating or any facilities.