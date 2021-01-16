Sudan imposes curfew in West Darfur amid deadly clashes

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese authorities have imposed a round-the-clock curfew across the entire West Darfur province. Saturday’s open-ended curfew comes because of tribal clashes between Arabs and non-Arabs. The violence has killed at least six people and wounded at least 28 others. A local doctor says the death toll is likely much higher. The violence comes two weeks after the U.N. Security Council ended the mandate for the joint U.N.-African Union peacekeeping force in the Darfur region. The mandate was allowed to expire following pressure from Sudan’s transitional government, Russia and other African nations. The Darfur region remains scarred by war, after a rebellion in the early 2000s was brutally suppressed.